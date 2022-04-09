Today is Saturday April 09, 2022
Alex Jones accused of hiding assets over Sandy Hook lawsuits

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2022 at 7:14 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones is facing a new lawsuit in Texas. Family members of some of the 20 children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting accuse the conspiracy theorist of hiding millions of dollars in assets after they began taking him to court. The families have already won defamation lawsuits against Jones after he said the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, never happened. An attorney for Jones said there was no attempt to hide assets and called the suggestion “ridiculous.” Trials are set for later this year to determine how much Jones should pay the families.



