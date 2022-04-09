Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2022 at 7:05 am

AUSTIN (AP) — Authorities say 11 people have been injured in a “major collision” in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that two of the victims sustained potential life-threatening injuries. Seven others sustained non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical evaluation. The other two didn’t require hospitalization. The collision occurred in a popular area near downtown Austin where there are frequently several food carts stationed.

