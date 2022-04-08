Today is Friday April 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Ahsoka’ reportedly Force-pulls Oscar-winning ‘Into The Spider-Verse’ director Peter Ramsay into the fold

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2022 at 5:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images -- Lucasfilm

The Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka has reportedly snagged a director from the Marvel universe.

Peter Ramsay, who along with Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman won an Oscar for the animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will direct at least one episode of the upcoming series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As previously reported, the series stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, the one-time Jedi who has appeared in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Not much else is known about the hush-hush project, except that it will likely tie into the close of the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, and the hunt for the Empire's fearsome Grand Admiral Thrawn. That series' finale showed the military genius vanishing into hyperspace during a climactic clash with young Jedi Ezra Bridger.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Australian actor Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno and Hayden Christensen also will star in Ahsoka, the latter reprising his role as Ahsoka's former master, Anakin Skywalker, who also will be seen in Lucasfilm's upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design