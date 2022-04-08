Today is Friday April 08, 2022
Sewer line work along Donnybrook in Rose Rudman Park

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2022 at 4:55 pm
Sewer line work along South Donnybrook Avenue in Rose Rudman ParkTYLER — Contractors are doing cured-in-place pipe work on a sewer line located on Donnybrook Avenue in Rose Rudman Park between Loop 323 and Shiloh Road in Tyler. Portions of the sewer line are being cleaned and lined with a plastic liner preventing future cracks or breaks, according to officials. The work is due to continue through April 22. Motorists and parkgoers can expect to see contractors digging up and working on pipes, trucks, and pumps in the area. All are reminded to use caution in the area. Officisla say no sewage is being released into the creek or park. The wastewater is pumped past the portion of the pipe that is being lined and curing.



