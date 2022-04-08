Community raises $29,000 for Jelenia Góra, Poland to aid Ukrainian refugees

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2022 at 3:52 pm

TYLER — Mayor Don Warren, Tyler Sister Cities organization Treasurer Indre Pemberton, and President Brent Pemberton presented a $29,000 check to Jelenia Góra, Poland on Friday. The Polish city is assisting Ukrainians by providing essential needs and housing to the people who have fled Ukraine and are now living in Jelenia Góra, according to a news release. The funds will be wired to Jelenia Góra next week. Jelenia Góra is assisting their sister cities in Ukraine, as well as providing aid and sheltering about 2,400 refugees. 600 refugees are hosted by the city, while another 1,800 refugees are hosted by Jelenia Góra residents in their homes, according to the release.

Warren spoke via Zoom with Mayor Jerzy Łużniak of Jelenia Góra, Poland for the first time on March 15. The call was facilitated by Tyler Sister Cities Jelenia Góra Liaison Mickey Slimp. “When Mayor Łużniak said a friend in need is a friend indeed, it was really clear that we needed to follow through with our pledge to help them out,” Mayor Warren said as quoted in the release. “We want to thank everyone who donated.” Tyler Sister Cities began the fundraising campaign almost four weeks ago to assist Jelenia Góra with its humanitarian efforts. Contributions can still be made. To donate, visit this link.

Go Back