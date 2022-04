Community raises $29,000 for Jelenia Góra, Poland to aid Ukrainian refugees

Community raises $29,000 for Jelenia G贸ra, Poland to aid Ukrainian refugees

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2022 at 3:52 pm

TYLER — Mayor Don Warren, Tyler Sister Cities organization Treasurer Indre Pemberton, and President Brent Pemberton presented a $29,000 check to Jelenia G贸ra, Poland on Friday. The Polish city is assisting Ukrainians by providing essential needs and housing to the people who have fled Ukraine and are now living in Jelenia G贸ra, according to a news release. The funds will be wired to Jelenia G贸ra next week. Jelenia G贸ra is assisting their sister cities in Ukraine, as well as providing aid and sheltering about 2,400 refugees. 600 refugees are hosted by the city, while another 1,800 refugees are hosted by Jelenia G贸ra residents in their homes, according to the release.

Warren spoke via Zoom with Mayor Jerzy 艁u偶niak of Jelenia G贸ra, Poland for the first time on March 15. The call was facilitated by Tyler Sister Cities Jelenia G贸ra Liaison Mickey Slimp. 鈥淲hen Mayor 艁u偶niak said a friend in need is a friend indeed, it was really clear that we needed to follow through with our pledge to help them out,鈥 Mayor Warren said as quoted in the release. 鈥淲e want to thank everyone who donated.鈥 Tyler Sister Cities began the fundraising campaign almost four weeks ago to assist Jelenia G贸ra with its humanitarian efforts. Contributions can still be made. To donate, visit this link.

