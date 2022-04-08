Today is Friday April 08, 2022
Smith County updates road projects

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2022 at 3:14 pm
Smith County updates road projectsTYLER — Smith County Friday offered an update on its road projects. Officials say reconstruction of County Road 442, northwest of Lindale, has been completed. Paid for with Smith County Bond funding, the Commissioners Court this week accepted the completion of the contract, which came in under budget by $27,926. The project included widening, stabilizing and asphalt overlay to 5.4 miles of road. The $1.089 million Project began in December 2021. For more information on county road projects, Click here.



