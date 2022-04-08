Roberts: BA.2 still in officials’ sights amid low COVID numbers

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2022 at 2:47 pm

TYLER — With continued low COVID numbers in the area, NET Health’s George Roberts doesn’t see any serious issues on the horizon — but he reminds you of the continued prevalence of one particular variant. He points out that BA.2 currently makes up roughly 72 per cent of coronavirus cases nationwide and says the variant is apparently what’s “causing any type of COVID right now.” Roberts tells us local health officials continue keeping their eye on BA.2. According to Roberts, “There may be pockets of outbreaks that happen periodically…but as of this moment…we’re cautiously optimistic that we have…a low trend going right now.” Roberts continues to say vaccinations are the most effective way to fend off the virus. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.

Go Back