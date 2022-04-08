Motion Picture Academy bans Will Smith from attending any Academy event for 10 years

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has determined that Will Smith will be banned from attending any of its events -- including the Academy Awards -- for a decade.

In a statement, the Academy noted Friday, "The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage."

It continued, "During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short -- unprepared for the unprecedented."



"Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith's actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards."



The statement also expressed its, "deep gratitude to Chris [Rock] for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances," and thanked "our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast."

Smith resigned from the Academy last week, prior to the decision, saying, "I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions...were shocking, painful, and inexcusable."

A "heartbroken" Smith, who also posted an apology to the Academy and Rock the Monday after the Oscars, apologized to the "long list" of "those I have hurt," including Rock..."his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home."

Smith added, "Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

