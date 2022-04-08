Today is Friday April 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man charged after running over worker, stabbing another

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2022 at 1:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP/Staff) – Police say a man is facing four charges, including capital murder, after being accused of killing a construction worker with the worker’s own stolen truck, crashing into the lobby of a Houston high-rise, and stabbing someone else. Ronnie Dwayne Cesear, Jr. remained hospitalized Friday after being shot and wounded by officers early Tuesday morning. The 27-year-old is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated assault against a peace officer, along with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Cesear is accused of running over and killing 67-year-old Carrl Hayes after stealing his truck and crashing into the lobby of the building Hayes was helping construct. Police allege Cesear then stabbed and injured another man officers shot him.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design