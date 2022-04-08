Doctor Strange beats Batman for ticket presales on Fandango

Marvel Studios' sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has bested The Batman, becoming the biggest movie in 2022 to date in terms of ticket pre-sales on Fandango.

Advance tickets went on sale on Thursday, and Fandango tells ABC Audio the Sorcerer Supreme conjured up "staggering" numbers of fans, with showtimes selling out for the May 6 release, leading theater chains to add showtimes to keep up with demand. It's showing the biggest pre-sales since Spider-Man: No Way Home last year.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars at least two versions of Benedict Cumberbatch's title character, as well as returning Marvel movie players Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Rachel McAdams, as well as newcomer Xochitl Gomez, and X-Men veteran Patrick Stewart.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

