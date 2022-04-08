East Texas toddler drowns in pond

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2022 at 12:26 pm

MARSHALL – An East Texas toddler died on Thursday after an apparent accidental drowning, according to Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher. At 4:45 p.m., deputies were called to a home on Underwood Road in Marshall after a 17-month-old girl was found unresponsive. According to our news partner KETK, the sheriff says the child was found “floating in a pond on an adjacent property and had exited the residence without the guardian’s knowledge.” The child was rushed to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Fletcher says the initial investigation has shown it appears to be an accident. The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of extended family members.

