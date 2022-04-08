No, Mr. Bond: I expect you to watch! Amazon Prime will soon have every single 007 movie for streaming

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2022 at 11:34 am

Nicola Dove – © 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

With the forthcoming addition of No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's final turn as the suave super-spy, Amazon Prime will soon be the place to go for all your 007 needs.

Starting April 15, the streaming service will have access to every canon film in James Bond's 25-movie history, from 1962's Dr. No to 2021's No Time to Die -- meaning you can re-watch the adventures of every guy to hold the license to kill: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Craig.

As 007 fans know, 1967's version of Casino Royale, starring David Niven and Woody Allen (!), and 1983's Never Say Never Again, which had Connery reprising the iconic role, aren't considered "official" Bond films.

Prime recently acquired every movie in MGM's 4,000 movie library, among them the cinematic exploits of Ian Fleming's iconic MI6 agent.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back