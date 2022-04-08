Today is Friday April 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Positive Suite: ‘Plaza Suite’ paused after Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for COVID

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2022 at 10:44 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The revival of Plaza Suite on Broadway has been paused after the second of its two leads, Sarah Jessica Parker, tested positive for COVID-19. 

Thursday's show was cancelled, days after her co-star and husband Matthew Broderick had tested positive; an understudy took his place earlier in the week while the Ferris Bueller star took some sick days.

"News about future performances of #PlazaSuite will be announced as soon as possible," the production's official Twitter account noted. "Everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica a speedy recovery."

As reported, COVID-19 has once again caused trouble on the Great White Way: After star Daniel Craig and other members of Macbeth's company tested positive last week, performances were paused. They're set to resume Saturday.

Additionally, performances of the musical A Strange Loop, and the off-Broadway production Suffs, were also interrupted by positive test cases this past week.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design