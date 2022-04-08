Today is Friday April 08, 2022
Report: ‘SNL’ star Kenan Thompson and wife split after 11 years of marriage

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2022 at 10:04 am
Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson and his wife, Christina Evangeline, have called it quits after 11 years of marriage, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Kenan and Christina are completely amicable,” says the insider, who reveals the couple “officially” separated in back in November 2020. “They remain close as coparents and have remained very close throughout the separation.”

The source adds the split was a “mutual decision” between the two, explaining that the 43-year-old Kenan star and Christina, 33, "really just grew apart and wanted different things.”

Thompson sees his estranged wife “almost every day still” when he's in town and the duo often “go to dinners just the two of them,” according to the insider.

And while neither has “officially filed for divorce” as of now, the source tells the magazine, “It can happen soon.”

Regardless, the insider insists Kenan's "very active in his daughters’ lives. He’s an amazing father, especially given his schedule and obligations.”

“The kids spend majority of the time with their mom but he always makes sure to see them,” the source continues.

Thompson and Evangeline tied the knot in 2011.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



