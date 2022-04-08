Today is Friday April 08, 2022
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2022 at 8:33 am
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on: Nick and Vanessa Lachey host the all-new dating show where six couples will have their relationships tested like never before.

Metal Lords: Three outsiders form a metal band with hopes of winning their high school’s Battle of the Bands competition in this new film.

Hulu
The Hardy Boys: It's a race against time in the second season of this mystery series, where a simple missing person case turns into something far more sinister.

Woke: Find out if Keef can navigate his new success without destroying what he’s become in the season-two premiere.

HBO Max
A Black Lady Sketch Show: The Emmy-winning sketch comedy series returns for a star-studded third season featuring guest appearances from Vanessa Williams, Ava DuVernay, Raven-Symoné, Kel Mitchell and more.

Amazon Prime Video
All The Old KnivesChris Pine plays a CIA intelligence officer investigating an old flame, played by Thandiwe Newton, in this new espionage film.

Paramount Plus
iCarly: Carly, Freddie, and the rest of the gang return for a brand-new season of the beloved series.

Happy streaming!

