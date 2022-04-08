Today is Friday April 08, 2022
Tiger Woods returns to Masters after strong opening round

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2022 at 9:01 am
Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

(AUGUSTA, Ga.) -- Golf great Tiger Woods is back Friday for day two at Augusta National Golf Club in his first competitive golf tournament since the SUV crash that almost took his life 14 months ago.

Many doubted if Woods would walk again after shattering his right leg in the devastating crash. Now the five-time Masters champ has finished his first tournament round Thursday, only four strokes off the lead, saying he's right where he needs to be heading into round two.

"I was able to make a few putts and end up in the red like I am right now," he said.

Watch the full report from ABC's Good Morning America:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



