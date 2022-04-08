Today is Friday April 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Opposing insurers challenge proposed BSA reorganization plan

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2022 at 4:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DOVER, Del. (AP) – Insurance companies challenging the Boy Scouts of America’s bankruptcy plan say it violates their contractual defense rights under policies they issued. They also say the reorganization plan would result in grossly inflated payments of tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims. Insurers made their arguments Thursday before a Delaware judge who must decide whether to approve a BSA plan to compensate tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children in Scouting. The plan calls for the Boys Scouts and its 250 local councils, settling insurance companies and others, to contribute some $2.6 billion in cash and property into a settlement trust fund for abuse victims.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design