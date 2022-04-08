Today is Friday April 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tesla holds the biggest by-invitation-only party in Texas

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2022 at 4:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – An invitation-only party in Austin called the “Cyber Rodeo at Giga Texas” at Tesla’s new billion-dollar-plus “Gigafactory” was the biggest secret and the toughest ticket in town. As many as 15,000 people were expected to attend the private event hosted by Tesla mogul Elon Musk on Thursday. It marks the opening of the new factory in Travis County, which is Tesla’s new home after a move from California. A county-issued permit said the event included interactive tours, food, alcohol and live entertainment. But the event was off-limits to the general public and the news media.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design