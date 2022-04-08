Tyler ISD names Educators of the Year

TYLER — Tyler ISD Thursday honored its Educators of the Year during a banquet at Green Acres Baptist Church’s Crosswalk Conference Center. The Secondary Teacher of the Year is Alejandra Grijalva of Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School. Elementary honors go to La’Shunda Wright of Andy Woods. They were picked from a lengthy list of top instructors from each campus. Rookie of the Year is Grace Anderson, and Principal of the Year is Jeffrey Sherman, both from Hubbard Middle School.