Today is Friday April 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler ISD names Educators of the Year

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2022 at 4:12 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler ISD names Educators of the YearTYLER — Tyler ISD Thursday honored its Educators of the Year during a banquet at Green Acres Baptist Church’s Crosswalk Conference Center.  The Secondary Teacher of the Year is Alejandra Grijalva of Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School.  Elementary honors go to La’Shunda Wright of Andy Woods.  They were picked from a lengthy list of top instructors from each campus.  Rookie of the Year is Grace Anderson, and Principal of the Year is Jeffrey Sherman, both from Hubbard Middle School.


Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design