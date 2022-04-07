Today is Thursday April 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Former Oscars host Billy Crystal calls “disturbing” Will Smith incident an “assault”

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2022 at 2:44 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Nine-time Academy Awards host Billy Crystal called the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock "terribly distressing."

In the latest episode of HBO Max's Back on the Record with Bob Costas, the host was admittedly hesitant to ask Crystal about the so-called "slap heard 'round the world."

Crystal was game to respond, though, albeit briefly. He said, "It was a most disturbing incident for sure. It was an assault."

Billy then demurred, explaining that, as a host, he always felt responsible to be "in charge" of the shows he's emceed, in case something goes sideways. He recalled that when he was hosting the Grammys one time, late comedian Jackie Mason made an "inflammatory" joke, as did the guy who followed him on stage, rock 'n' roll legend Little Richard. Crystal explained that he came out and improvised a joke to defuse the situation. 

Returning briefly to the Smith slap, Crystal said, "What we saw was terribly distressing," adding, "It's just unfortunate what has happened in society that this could happen now."

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design