North end sidewalk projects complete as first phase of Hidden Palace nears completion

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2022 at 2:33 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Neighborhood Services Department has added more sidewalks to the north end of the city connecting residents to schools, parks, bus stops, and major roadways, according to a news release. The recently installed sidewalks on North Palace Avenue run from West Gentry Parkway to West Queen Street, then from West Queen Street to the entrance of Hidden Palace subdivision. Officials say the sidewalks provide continued connectivity in the area near T.J. Austin Elementary School and the new Hidden Palace subdivision, a low to moderate-income housing development funded by the HOME Investment Partnership Program through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Another stretch of sidewalk on North Moore Avenue was also completed after the City moved forward with condemnation and eminent domain procedures for an undeveloped piece of property across the street from Austin Elementary. The sidewalk runs from West Harmony Street to West Franklin Street, and was part of a 2018 project that added two quarter-mile-long sidewalks on the west side of North Moore Avenue, from West Harmony Street to West Cochran Street; and on the west side of North Palace Avenue, from West Franklin Street to West Queen Street. These projects were funded through an allocation from the 2020-21 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) public facilities budget designated for sidewalk improvements.

