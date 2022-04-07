Netflix announces Oprah Winfrey & Viola Davis special event

In a first-ever intimate conversation about her upbringing, Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis will sit down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss her new memoir, Finding Me.

Streaming giant Netflix announced the news on Thursday, revealing that the 48-minute special event, titled Oprah + Viola, will premiere on April 22.

"For the first time Viola shares memories of her childhood marked with unimaginable poverty, disturbing abuse and 'all the things that cause you pain,'" Netflix said in a press release. "Viola reveals how 'giving up hope that the past could be different' has brought her peace, forgiveness and a sense of self."

Davis shared the news in a joint statement with Netflix's sub-brand, Strong Black Lead, a division aimed at telling stories of the Black experience.

"Viola also explains how she manifested the loves in her life and what it took to become one of the most celebrated and talented actresses of our time," the announcement said.

The news comes on the helm of Davis' upcoming portrayal of former first lady Michelle Obama in the new Showtimes series The First Lady, which premieres April 17.

Davis' tell-all memoir Finding Me will be published on April 26.

