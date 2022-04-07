Today is Thursday April 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Suspect arrested in Marshall murder

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2022 at 1:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Suspect arrested in Marshall murderMARSHALL — Detectives with the Marshall Police Department Wednesday arrested a 16-year-old juvenile male who is now charged with one count of murder in a March 30 shooting. Officials say Akeivyon Diez McMillan, 20, of Jefferson was shot to death in Powder Mill Cemetery. They say no information about the suspect’s identity can be released since he is a juvenile. According to authorities, police got a call March 30 about a man lying on the ground in the cemetery. Responding officers determined McMillan was dead and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design