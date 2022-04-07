Suspect arrested in Marshall murder

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2022 at 1:33 pm

MARSHALL — Detectives with the Marshall Police Department Wednesday arrested a 16-year-old juvenile male who is now charged with one count of murder in a March 30 shooting. Officials say Akeivyon Diez McMillan, 20, of Jefferson was shot to death in Powder Mill Cemetery. They say no information about the suspect’s identity can be released since he is a juvenile. According to authorities, police got a call March 30 about a man lying on the ground in the cemetery. Responding officers determined McMillan was dead and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

