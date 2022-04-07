Today is Thursday April 07, 2022
Six charged with solicitation of a minor

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2022 at 12:40 pm
Six charged with solicitation of a minorLONGVIEW – Six East Texas men were booked into the Gregg County Jail late Wednesday night on charges of soliciting minors online. According to our news partner KETK, the men were from multiple East Texas cities that stretched across several counties. All six suspects were arrested by DPS troopers, according to the booking report. The suspects are 62-year-old Ken Schneider of Carthage, 41-year-old Rodolfo Lopez-Santos of Longview, 40-year-old Jason Fertitta of Overton, 40-year-old Gary Lowery of Gilmer, 34-year-old David Batalla of Longview, and 20-year-old Jose Ramirez-Torres of Marshall. DPS Sgt. Jean Dark said further information was pending.



