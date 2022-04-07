Today is Thursday April 07, 2022
Judge tosses Girl Scouts’ recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2022 at 11:59 am
NEW YORK (AP) – A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit in which the Girl Scouts claim that the Boy Scouts are creating marketplace confusion and damaging their recruitment efforts through their use of words such as “scouts” and “scouting.” Manhattan Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein ruled Thursday that the Boy Scouts can describe their activities as “scouting” without referring to gender and that the matter does not need to be put to a jury. Hellerstein said his written decision caps a “serious, contentious and expensive” litigation. The lawsuit was filed a year after the Irving-based Boy Scouts announced in late 2017 that boy scouting and cub scouting would be open to girls.



