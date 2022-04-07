Firefighters, resident injured in early morning fire in Noonday

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2022 at 8:56 am

SMITH COUNTY — Two firefighters and a resident were injured during an early morning house fire Thursday. At about 3:30 a.m., firefighters from Noonday, Flint-Gresham, and Dixie Fire Departments were dispatched to County Road 1237 in Noonday for a house fire. They discovered a resident who had suffered burns in the fire, but had already made it out of the house. While attempting to extinguish the blaze, two firefighters suffered burns. All three people were transported to a local hospital. One of the injured firefighters was later flown to Parkland Hospital’s Burn Unit in Dallas for advanced treatment. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this morning’s house fire,” Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said. “We are actively investigating the fire, but right now our concerns are for the injured. The house appears to be a total loss. The fire investigation is in its very early stages and no names will be released until all family can be notified, Brooks said.

