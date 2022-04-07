Today is Thursday April 07, 2022
Walmart offers supply-chain workers a chance to drive trucks

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2022 at 8:50 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart workers who once unloaded trucks now have a chance to drive them. The nation’s largest retailer has launched a training program for employees who work in its distribution or fulfillment centers. They’ll get a chance to become certified Walmart truck drivers through a 12-week program taught by the company’s established drivers. Arkansas-based Walmart also said it is raising pay for its 12,000 truck drivers. The starting range for new drivers will now between $95,000 and $110,000. The retailer said that $87,500 had been the average that new truck drivers could make in their first year. The moves come as the pandemic has made trucker shortages more severe as demand to move freight reaches historic highs.



