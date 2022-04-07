Today is Thursday April 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


US electric-vehicle tax credits ending for new Toyota buyers

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2022 at 7:18 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DETROIT (AP) — Toyota customers soon won’t be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles. Toyota’s sales chief for North American, Bob Carter, said Wednesday that the automaker expects to reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits before the end of June. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero. Tesla and General Motors have reached zero. The lack of credits is problematic for automakers as the industry shifts from petroleum-powered vehicles to batteries in the effort reduce emissions, meet government fuel economy standards and fight climate change.

 



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design