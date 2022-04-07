Today is Thursday April 07, 2022
Two Fort Worth robbery/kidnap suspects arrested in Tyler

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2022 at 7:06 am
Two Fort Worth robbery/kidnap suspects arrested in TylerTYLER — Four people are under arrest in connection with a kidnapping and robbery in Fort Worth. Fort Worth Police Detective Brian Raynsford says 21-year-old Briyana Brooks (pictured) met the man on social media and on March 29th and invited him to her apartment. While there, four men ambushed him, beat and bound him, and robbed him at gunpoint. They also reportedly forced him to give them his ATM pin number and his home address.Two of those men, 22-year-old Corey McKnight and 18-year-old Tkyren James were arrested that night. Brooks and 21-year-old Colby Sanders were later arrested in Tyler are awaiting extradition back to Tarrant County. A fifth man is still on the loose.



