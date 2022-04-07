Today is Thursday April 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas lawmakers visit woman on death row with hugs, prayers

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2022 at 5:20 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – Seven Texas lawmakers who traveled hundreds of miles to update death row inmate Melissa Lucio on their efforts to stop her execution were able to connect with her through embrace and prayer. State Rep. Joe Moody said that although they were initially told the visit would have to be non-contact, the lawmakers ultimately were allowed in the same room with Lucio on Wednesday during their 40-minute visit. The lawmakers say they are troubled by Lucio’s case and believe her execution should be stopped as there are legitimate questions about whether she is guilty of fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter in 2007.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design