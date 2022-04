House votes to hold 2 Trump White House officials in contempt

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2022 at 6:12 pm

Phil Roeder/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The House of Representatives has voted to hold Trump White House officials Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with subpoenas for records and testimony from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back