FM 2751 in Gregg County to close Thursday

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2022 at 5:14 pm

GREGG COUNTY — Farm-to-Market 2751 in Gregg County, north of Longview between FM 449 and US 259, will be closed to through traffic Thursday for bridge and culvert maintenance. According to a TxDOT news release, the repair should take just one day, and the road is scheduled to be reopened to traffic on Friday.

