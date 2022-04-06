Late special effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull to be launched into space with other ‘Star Trek’ veterans

Douglas Trumbull, the Oscar winner who revolutionized cinematic visual effects, and who passed away February 7, will be joining some other science fiction film legends for one final mission to space.

The company Celestis announced that some of Trumbull's remains will join those of Star Trek's James "Scotty" Doohan, and Star Trek creator, Gene Roddenberry, and his wife, former Star Trek actress Majel Barrett Roddenberry.

They will depart on Celestis' first ever deep space Voyager mission aboard United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Rocket that will be launched later this year from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Trumbull's expertise helped the Trek crew reach space onscreen, in Star Trek: The Motion Picture. He also inspired and trained artists who worked on Star Wars and countless other films.

"From his youth, throughout all of his life, Douglas was fascinated and in awe of the stars, planets, space and beyond," said Julia Trumbull, his widow. "The mysteries of the universe, its beauty, grace and power inspired his imagination, his work and his life. I can think of no greater honor and fitting adventure for Douglas to join his Star Trek friends on this final voyage on the Enterprise flight into deep space."

According to the company, "The Celestis Enterprise Flight will launch from planet Earth and travel beyond the Earth-Moon system, beyond the James Webb telescope, and into interplanetary deep space -- where it will join the other planets, moons, comets, and asteroids in our solar system on a never-ending journey through the cosmos."

