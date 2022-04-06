Attorney General Merrick Garland tests positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2022 at 2:30 pm

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for COVID-19 via antigen tests Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Justice said.

"He asked to be tested after learning that he may have been exposed," the DOJ said in a statement.

The news comes hours after Garland participated in a press conference alongside multiple other top law enforcement officials, including FBI Director Chris Wray.

Garland, who is vaccinated and boosted, doesn't have any symptoms, the statement said.

The attorney general is one of several prominent officials to test positive after attending Saturday's Gridiron dinner in Washington, D.C.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, all attended Saturday's event and have all tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Garland will work virtually while isolating at home, and the DOJ will conduct contact tracing, the statement said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back