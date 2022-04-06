Today is Wednesday April 06, 2022
Hegar visits UT Tyler on Broadband Listening Tour

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2022 at 3:11 pm
Hegar visits UT Tyler on Broadband Listening TourTYLER — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar was joined by University of Texas at Tyler President Kirk Calhoun Wednesday on the East Texas stop of his Texas Broadband Listening Tour. The visit was to get insights about internet access and collect input to develop the state’s first broadband plan, according to a news release. As quoted in the release, Hegar pointed out that “Tyler is in a 23-county region where 54 percent of households do not have access to high-speed wireline broadband, and 25 percent of households do not have internet of any kind.” He says Wednesday’s event “will help my office identify changes, chart goals and encourage investment to expand high-speed internet access to areas in need.” The tour is taking Hegar to a dozen locations across the state.

Calhoun says, “We were pleased to welcome Comptroller Hegar…for this critical discussion.” He added, “Broadband plays an increasingly important role in the livelihoods of everyday Texans and our state’s economy, but there exists an achievement gap, or digital divide, between Texans with access to broadband and Texans without.” Calhoun’s comments were also included in the news release.



