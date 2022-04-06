Kevin Smith will become the first filmmaker to release a full movie via NFT

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2022 at 2:20 pm

ABC/Eric McCandless

Clerks director Kevin Smith will soon become the first movie maker to release an entire movie exclusively via NFT, or non-fungible token.

The newest film by the director and Good Will Hunting producer, KillRoy Was Here, will only be made available to the person who wins the NFT via auction.

For the forthcoming NFT sale, Smith collaborated with SCRT Labs' Secret Network, which recently worked with Quentin Tarantino for the release of his exclusive Pulp Fiction NFTs.

The movie KillRoy is being called "a throwback anthology horror film featuring a creature that kills evil adults at the behest of victimized kids."

The movie, along with exclusive content from the film, behind-the-scenes footage and a commentary track, will be launched as a 5,555-piece generative art NFT collection, according to the Secret Network.

The director adds, "When you buy the KillRoy NFT, you get exclusive access to the movie. But more importantly, the specific version of KillRoy you get is YOUR KillRoy to do with whatever you want: Make your own movie, turn it into a cartoon, license him for lunchboxes! We started the story, now YOU get to continue it with your very own version of our titular character!"

He calls it "an exciting and unique opportunity to go from art collector to collaborating artist!"

