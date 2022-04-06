More good sales tax news for Tyler and Longview

AUSTIN — Sales tax allocations from the state comptroller’s office continue to look good for Tyler and Longview, both of which follow an ongoing statewide trend. For April, Tyler hauls in $4,111,504.49, compared to $3,141,646.81 for April 2021. Tyler’s year-to-date figure is $19,357,242.02, a jump from $15,651,576.73 a year ago. Longview’s April figure is $2,820,813.96, a significant increase from the $2,233,131.08 reported at this time last year. For the year to date, Longview has tallied $13,940,564.22, up from $11,295,935.52 in April 2021.

