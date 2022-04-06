Today is Wednesday April 06, 2022
Alex Jones appears for questioning in Sandy Hook lawsuit

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2022 at 12:30 pm
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has traveled to Connecticut to appear at a deposition in a lawsuit over his calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax. His trip comes after he was fined for defying a judge’s order to appear for questioning in Texas last month, when he cited a health problem. The deposition began Tuesday. The location has not been disclosed. Relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, massacre are suing Jones for defamation. A judge found Jones liable for damages and a trial on how much he should pay the families is set for August.



