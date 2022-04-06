Today is Wednesday April 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Communities respond in aftermath of storms

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2022 at 11:22 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Communities respond in aftermath of stormsSMITH COUNTY — Residents and authorities continue to respond in the wake of severe storms in Smith county overnight Monday and Tuesday. Whitehouse officials Tuesday named W.M. Solaman as the person who died there when a storm pushed a tree down across his home. Downed trees, blocked roadways, traffic signal outages, and delays are among the issues that have confronted officials around the county. Local governments are reporting progress while passing along detailed information on damage and how to get help if you were affected by the rough weather. For the latest information from the city of Tyler, go here and scroll down to “Tyler News.” Smith County’s updates and summaries can be found by going to this link and scrolling down to “News.” As for the city of Whitehouse, go here or here for further information.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design