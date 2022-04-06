Communities respond in aftermath of storms

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2022 at 11:22 am

SMITH COUNTY — Residents and authorities continue to respond in the wake of severe storms in Smith county overnight Monday and Tuesday. Whitehouse officials Tuesday named W.M. Solaman as the person who died there when a storm pushed a tree down across his home. Downed trees, blocked roadways, traffic signal outages, and delays are among the issues that have confronted officials around the county. Local governments are reporting progress while passing along detailed information on damage and how to get help if you were affected by the rough weather. For the latest information from the city of Tyler, go here and scroll down to “Tyler News.” Smith County’s updates and summaries can be found by going to this link and scrolling down to “News.” As for the city of Whitehouse, go here or here for further information.

