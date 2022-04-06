Ferrero recalls popular Easter candy ahead of the holiday

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2022 at 5:36 am

Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A popular Easter candy has been recalled weeks before the holiday.

On Monday, Ferrero announced through the Food Standards Agency it would take "the precautionary action of recalling selected batches of Kinder Surprise because it might be contaminated with Salmonella. Only Kinder Surprise products manufactured in Belgium are affected."

Ferrero has recalled selected batches of Kinder Surprise eggs because of the possible presence of salmonella.



If you have bought the below product, do not eat it. Instead, please contact Ferrero to obtain a full refund.



Read more: https://t.co/DKq1817qze https://t.co/wd2yNtOtac pic.twitter.com/j5ZmHUZZPP — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) April 4, 2022

As of time of publication, according to Food Safety News, the Salmonella outbreak linked to the chocolate products has sickened nearly 100 people total across multiple countries throughout the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands.

The affected product pack sizes listed by the FSA are 20g and 20g x 3 with best before dates between July 11, 2002 and Oct. 7, 2022.

Click here for more information on the recall, refunds and contact information for the Ferrero consumer care team.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back