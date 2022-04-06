City of Longview issues boil water notice

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2022 at 6:28 am

LONGVIEW — The City of Longview has issued a boil water notice for the entire city following a 30-inch water main break on Tuesday in the 5200 block of Loop 281. City crews were able to locate the issue and are working to isolate the 30-inch water main break. However, due to the time required to locate and isolate the leak, the distribution system experienced low water pressure. City offices are temporarily closed Wednesday due to a water leak. A reopen schedule is to be determined.

Due to the low water pressure, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Longview public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). The boiled water notice is for ALL customers, including wholesale customers, on the City of Longview water system and should follow these directions:

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Public Works Department at (903) 237-1240.

