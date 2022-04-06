Texas man who fired 13 rounds during Floyd protest sentenced

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2022 at 4:40 am

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A Texas man who says he is affiliated the anti-government “boogaloo” movement has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for opening fire on a Minneapolis police station during civil unrest over the 2020 death of George Floyd. Ivan Harrison Hunter is accused of firing 13 rounds from a semi-automatic assault-style rifle on the Third Precinct police station while protesters were inside the building. At the time of the shooting there were other people inside who were allegedly ransacking the building. The 24-year-old Hunter, of Boerne, Texas, pleaded guilty last year to a federal riot charge. Floyd, who was Black, died on Memorial Day 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

