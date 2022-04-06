Today is Wednesday April 06, 2022
Texas orders new border action, migrant bus charters to D.C.

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2022 at 5:22 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will provide migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border bus charters to Washington, D.C. The move announced Wednesday amounts to a taunt at President Joe Biden and Congress over what the Republican governor calls a failure by the federal government to stop the flow of migrants coming to the southern border. Abbott had promised “unprecedented actions” after the Biden administration announced it was winding down a public health law that has limited asylum-seekers in the name of preventing the spread of COVID-19. The health policy, known as the Title 42 authority, is now set to expire in May. When that happens, it is expected to draw potentially thousands more migrants to the southern border.



