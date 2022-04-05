Paramount+ announces four-part series: ‘Ghislaine — Partner in Crime’

Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced a four-part docuseries called Ghislaine -- Partner in Crime, about Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted ex-girlfriend of politically connected sex trafficker and abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

The show will be available to stream in full starting April 7, and its producers promise that it will feature "revealing, emotional interviews with Maxwell's siblings Ian, Kevin and Isabel Maxwell; her friends; legal experts; and her alleged victims."

"The docuseries unravels the shocking pyramid scheme of sexual abuse that Maxwell controlled, and uncovers what really happened at Epstein's properties, including his private island," the announcement teases.

See It Now Studios producer Susan Zirinsky adds that the docuseries "paints a vivid picture of Maxwell's privileged yet turbulent lifestyle, from the parties and the A-list friendships to the trial."

In December, a jury convicted Ghislaine of conspiring with and aiding serial sex offender Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls. Epstein reportedly killed himself under mysterious circumstances in 2019, while in a New York City prison where he was awaiting trial.

