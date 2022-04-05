Officials work to clear downed trees

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2022 at 2:53 pm

TYLER — Smith County Officials assisted the City of Whitehouse and Troup after Monday night and Tuesday morning’s storms caused downed trees throughout the county. According to a news release, Smith County Road and Bridge crews, along with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Marshal’s Office, came to the aid of the City of Whitehouse in the middle of the night. County Engineer Frank Davis said Road and Bridge crews were called out around 3 a.m. and were still working to clear county roads. He said some downed trees are connected to power lines so those will take longer to clear since they have to wait on electric companies. We will update this item as additional information comes in. Meantime, click this link for additional details.

