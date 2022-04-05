Today is Tuesday April 05, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


“He’s not that guy” — ‘Bad Boys’ director Michael Bay thought Will Smith slap “was a setup” before Oscars outburst

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2022 at 2:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


L. Cohen/WireImage

Bad Boys and Bad Boys II director Michael Bay didn't want to talk about the Oscar moment everyone has been talking about -- but like the rest of us, he found himself doing it anyway.

After initially telling Yahoo! Entertainment he didn't really care about the buzzworthy moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock, Bay relented.

"First of all, it's wrong to begin with," said the filmmaker, who was promoting his new movie Ambulance.

He added, "I don't really care. Hollywood gets very self-absorbed. There are babies getting blown up in the Ukraine right now. We should be talking about that..."

That said, Bay noted regarding Smith, "I've worked with him. He's not that guy. I've never seen him lose his cool like that."

He also maintained that when he first saw the incident, "I thought it was a setup because I saw his smirk. I've been on set when Will has screwed with people and joked with people."

However, Bay said that when he heard Will yell, he could tell he was really mad.

Bay also seemed to think Smith could have done more damage if he'd wanted to. "Listen, it was a slap. It wasn't a punch. He's very good at fighting, he's trained at that," the director said, before repeating, "It was wrong."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design