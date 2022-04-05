Today is Tuesday April 05, 2022
Marshall police investigate fatal shooting

April 5, 2022
Marshall police investigate fatal shootingMARSHALL — Police in Marshall are seeking clues in a fatal shooting. Authorities say officers were dispatched Monday evening to a location on Holland St. near Wilson Street in reference to a “trouble unknown” call of a person knocking on a door at a residence there. The officers were notified by Marshall Police Emergency Communications that someone had been shot, and that they were being transported to a hospital by private vehicle. The officers arrived at the hospital and located a car with multiple bullet strikes in the passenger side. The driver said her passenger had been shot multiple times by an unknown assailant wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing.

Police say Jerrold Deshane Maze Jr., 20, of Marshall died of multiple gunshot wounds. They ask that anyone with information call them at 903-935-4575, contact Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969, or use the P3 mobile app.



