Sheriff: Upshur County inmate dies after “unknown medical emergency”

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2022 at 12:50 pm

GILMER – Authorities say an Upshur County Jail inmate has died after being found unresponsive in his cell. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff Larry Webb said in a press release that 53-year-old Mark Wayne Stovall of Winnsboro was on medical watch at the time. Jail staff reportedly found him unresponsive and “immediately entered the cell and began to perform CPR on Mr. Stovall.” EMS was called as jail staff continued CPR, the release said, and EMS was not able to revive Stovall. The Texas Rangers are investigating, and the body has been sent for autopsy. Authorities said Stovall was jailed March 31 on a bond forfeiture warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

