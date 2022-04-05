Roberts urges continued caution, discusses second COVID booster

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2022 at 12:38 pm

TYLER — With low COVID numbers holding relatively steady in the area, NET Health’s George Roberts remains upbeat but urges continued caution. He’s also shedding light on the recently-approved second booster. Roberts tells KTBB it’s recommended for people aged 50 and over — and for those aged 12 to 50 who are immunocompromised. He says you can get that second booster four months after your first booster. Roberts also reminds you that the BA.2 omicron variant is becoming more prevalent, and officials are continuing to keep an eye on that situation. Overall, Roberts continues to urge vaccinations for everyone who is eligible — reiterating that no one knows when another COVID spike may occur. And he says the vaccine supply remains abundant in East Texas. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.

