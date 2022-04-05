Today is Tuesday April 05, 2022
Ivanka Trump to meet with House committee probing Jan. 6 attack

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2022 at 11:28 am
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter and former senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, will meet today with the House Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack, sources tell ABC News.

She will meet with committee members remotely, sources said.

Her meeting comes after months of negotiations with the panel, according to sources.

She was one of a small handful of aides who was with President Trump inside the White House's West Wing as the Capitol was under attack following his speech to supporters on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, ABC News has previously reported.

Her husband, former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, met with the committee last week.

